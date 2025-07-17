Pune road's temporary repair causes 10 accidents in 3 hours India Jul 17, 2025

Between Dehu and Yelawadi in Pune's Maval taluka, a single stretch of road saw 10 accidents in just three hours.

Thankfully, no one died, but several people on two-wheelers got hurt after skidding on muddy patches—caught clearly on CCTV.

The real problem? Huge potholes everywhere. Authorities tried a quick fix by filling them with soil, but rain turned that into slippery mud, making things even worse for commuters.