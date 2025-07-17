Pune road's temporary repair causes 10 accidents in 3 hours
Between Dehu and Yelawadi in Pune's Maval taluka, a single stretch of road saw 10 accidents in just three hours.
Thankfully, no one died, but several people on two-wheelers got hurt after skidding on muddy patches—caught clearly on CCTV.
The real problem? Huge potholes everywhere. Authorities tried a quick fix by filling them with soil, but rain turned that into slippery mud, making things even worse for commuters.
Residents want proper repairs, not temporary fixes
Residents aren't buying these temporary solutions and are pushing hard for proper repairs to stop this from happening again.
This mess isn't just about one road; it points to bigger issues with Maharashtra's infrastructure—like the Dombivli bridge that faced criticism for its poor condition right after opening.
People here are tired of shortcuts and want safer roads that actually last.