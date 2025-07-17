Punjab property dispute turns violent
In Punjab's Moga district, a family dispute over property took a violent turn on July 14 when Dilbag Singh allegedly tried to run over his elder brother Balwinder Singh and his family with a car.
The conflict reportedly began after Dilbag threw their parents out of his house, leading them to move in with Balwinder.
CCTV footage shows Dilbag stopping at the gate, asking his wife to get out, and then driving straight at the family—leaving several members seriously injured.
Case registered against both Dilbag and his wife
Neighbors rushed Balwinder's family to the hospital right after the attack.
Police have registered an attempted murder case against both Dilbag and his wife based on Balwinder's complaint.
Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses; DSP Ramandeep Singh confirmed they're piecing together what led up to this attack.
Balwinder also told police he'd received multiple threats from Dilbag since their parents moved in with him.