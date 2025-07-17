Punjab property dispute turns violent India Jul 17, 2025

In Punjab's Moga district, a family dispute over property took a violent turn on July 14 when Dilbag Singh allegedly tried to run over his elder brother Balwinder Singh and his family with a car.

The conflict reportedly began after Dilbag threw their parents out of his house, leading them to move in with Balwinder.

CCTV footage shows Dilbag stopping at the gate, asking his wife to get out, and then driving straight at the family—leaving several members seriously injured.