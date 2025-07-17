Indian soldier arrested in espionage case

Devinder and Gurpreet served together in army

Investigators say Gurpreet's questioning led them straight to Devinder.

The two actually go way back—they met during army training in Pune in 2017 and later served together in Sikkim and J&K, which gave them access to classified details.

After Gurpreet reportedly shared Devinder's name, police picked up Devinder and got a six-day remand to dig deeper into what information might have been leaked.