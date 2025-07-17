Next Article
Indian soldier arrested in espionage case
An Indian Army soldier, Devinder Singh, was arrested in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, on July 14 for allegedly leaking sensitive military information to Pakistan's intelligence agency (ISI).
This comes right after ex-soldier Gurpreet Singh was held on similar charges—so it's definitely caught a lot of attention.
Devinder and Gurpreet served together in army
Investigators say Gurpreet's questioning led them straight to Devinder.
The two actually go way back—they met during army training in Pune in 2017 and later served together in Sikkim and J&K, which gave them access to classified details.
After Gurpreet reportedly shared Devinder's name, police picked up Devinder and got a six-day remand to dig deeper into what information might have been leaked.