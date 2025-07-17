Mild earthquake rattles Rohtak amid Haryana's seismic activity
Early Thursday morning, July 17, a mild 3.3 magnitude earthquake briefly shook Rohtak and nearby towns in Haryana.
The tremor lasted just a few seconds—enough to wake some people up, but thankfully, there were no injuries or damage.
Two stronger quakes struck near Jhajjar on July 11
This isn't an isolated event. Just days earlier, two stronger earthquakes struck near Jhajjar district—one at 3.7 and another at 4.4 on July 11—both felt across Delhi-NCR.
In fact, four quakes over magnitude 2.5 have rattled areas within 40km of Rohtak since July 10.
Delhi-NCR sits in a seismically active zone
These repeated tremors are a reminder that Delhi-NCR sits in a seismically active zone with millions of residents.
Keeping track of these quakes helps everyone stay aware and prepared—and makes sure safety measures aren't taken lightly in such a densely packed region.