Can Parsi women who marry non-Parsis retain their identity?

Budhraja's challenge could set important precedent

Budhraja is challenging rules that say Parsi women who marry non-Parsis be treated as having ceased to be Parsi and be denied recognition or access to certain community institutions (for example, being denied entry to an agiary or being told not to represent herself as Parsi).

She argues this goes against basic equality and freedom promised by the Constitution.

Different regions handle this issue differently, so the court's decision could set an important example for gender equality and religious freedom within the Parsi community.