Can you feed pigeons in Mumbai? HC's strict ban
Mumbai's High Court has officially banned feeding pigeons in the city, calling it a public health hazard.
All 51 kabutarkhanas (pigeon-feeding spots) are now closed, and the city is cracking down—BMC fined over 100 people in just one week for breaking the rule.
The ban comes after doctors warned that pigeon droppings can spread serious lung diseases.
Why the sudden crackdown on pigeon feeding
Turns out, hanging out with pigeons isn't as harmless as it looks.
Medical reports show their droppings can trigger asthma and even cause incurable lung damage.
There was even a recent case of an 11-year-old in Delhi getting seriously sick from exposure.
Now, Delhi is thinking about similar rules to keep public spaces safer for everyone.
What this means for your daily life
If you're someone who loves feeding birds or just chilling outdoors, this story is a heads-up: sometimes small habits have bigger impacts than we realize—on both our health and our cities.