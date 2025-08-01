56 women rescued from human trafficking at NJP station

Women were lured with fake job offers in Bengaluru

To avoid getting caught, the traffickers spread the women out across different train coaches and marked their seat numbers on their hands.

When questioned, they couldn't explain their travel or provide documents.

After being rescued, all the women—who are from Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar—were safely reunited with family.

Now, RPF and Government Railway Police are digging deeper to break up this trafficking network for good.

This is part of a bigger push: since January to July 22, 2024, RPF NFR has rescued six minor boys and 56 women, totaling 62 victims, and arrested four suspected traffickers.

