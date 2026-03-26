Canada, France, UK courts now involved in Devas-India case

India is trying to push back

India is pushing back and has asked for an emergency pause on the Canadian order, with a hearing set for early April.

Over in the UK courts are weighing if India's cancelation of a 2011 satellite deal with Devas changes how assets can be enforced.

Meanwhile, French courts are reviewing another case involving Indian diplomatic property.

All of this traces back to a scrapped satellite contract from 2011 that's now turned into an international legal saga, with India working hard to shield its assets around the world.