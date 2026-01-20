CAT clears Sameer Wankhede in Cordelia cruise drug case India Jan 20, 2026

Sameer Wankhede, the IRS officer who led the high-profile Cordelia cruise drug bust in early 2022, just had a departmental disciplinary charge memorandum against him quashed and the board restrained from proceeding on it by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

The judges said those charges didn't hold up because they were based on early findings that weren't supposed to be used as evidence in the first place.