CAT clears Sameer Wankhede in Cordelia cruise drug case
Sameer Wankhede, the IRS officer who led the high-profile Cordelia cruise drug bust in early 2022, just had a departmental disciplinary charge memorandum against him quashed and the board restrained from proceeding on it by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).
The judges said those charges didn't hold up because they were based on early findings that weren't supposed to be used as evidence in the first place.
Why does this matter?
This decision is a big deal for how investigations are handled.
The CAT called out tax officials for ignoring proper legal process and relying on evidence that was still under review by courts.
Not only does Wankhede get his job benefits back, but the CAT said the ruling reinforces judicial safeguards and helps guard against misuse of disciplinary mechanisms.