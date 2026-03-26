CBI arrests man running human trafficking racket to Myanmar

NIA is also probing similar trafficking networks

Victims started out in Delhi and were secretly sent through Bangkok to Myawaddy, Myanmar, where they were forced into online scams targeting people around the world.

Searches of his residence led to seizure of digital evidence allegedly linked to human trafficking operations in Myanmar and Cambodia.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is digging into similar trafficking networks with links stretching from India to places like the United Arab Emirates, Cambodia, and Vietnam as part of a bigger crackdown on cyber slavery rings.