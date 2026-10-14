CBI files supplementary chargesheet in 2026 NEET leak case
What's the story
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 paper leak case. The new report, submitted before a Delhi court, names an additional private individual. However, it does not name any government official or National Testing Agency (NTA) personnel. Per HT, people familiar with the development said "this concludes the probe in the leak."
Exam cancelation
NEET-UG exam leak led to political uproar
The NEET-UG 2026 exam was canceled on May 12 after a guess paper with at least 120 common questions was found to be common with the NEET exam paper on May 3.
The leak led to widespread protests in Parliament and the resignation of then-Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The first chargesheet filed on July 28 named 13 people, including three NTA subject experts: Manisha Gurunath Mandhare (Botany and Zoology), Prahlad Vithalrao Kulkarni (Chemistry), and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar (Physics).
Probe details
No NTA or government official involved in leak
The CBI's first chargesheet also kept open the probe into "other conspirators" pending expert opinion reports from Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Government Examiner of Questioned Documents, and Delhi University experts.
A second officer confirmed that no NTA or government official was found involved in the leak after a thorough investigation.
"A thorough investigation was conducted to ascertain whether any NTA official or other government official was involved in the leak, but no such involvement was found," the office said.
Legal action
CBI invoked several provisions in chargesheet
The CBI has invoked several provisions in the chargesheet, including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, and destruction of evidence.
The agency also invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act and Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
To support its case, it relied on 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects.
Organizational overhaul
Government takes action following NEET-UG exam leak
Following the leak, the government had announced major changes in the NTA.
On August 17, 50 NTA staff members were removed by the Union Education Ministry.
The NTA also revamped its examination team by removing 600 subject experts and introducing a four-tier question-paper scrutiny system.
These steps were taken to prevent any future leaks and ensure the integrity of national examinations.