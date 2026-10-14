CBI files supplementary chargesheet in 2026 NEET leak case

The NEET-UG 2026 exam was canceled on May 12 after a guess paper with at least 120 common questions was found to be common with the NEET exam paper on May 3.

The leak led to widespread protests in Parliament and the resignation of then-Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The first chargesheet filed on July 28 named 13 people, including three NTA subject experts: Manisha Gurunath Mandhare (Botany and Zoology), Prahlad Vithalrao Kulkarni (Chemistry), and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar (Physics).