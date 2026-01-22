CBSE admit cards for Class 10, 12 coming by Feb 10
India
CBSE is likely to release admit cards in February 2026. You can grab yours online at cbse.gov.in or through your school.
The card will have all the essentials—your name, roll number, subjects, exam dates and centers, plus exam instructions.
Key exam dates and changes you should know
Class 10 board exams run from February 17 to March 10, 2026.
Refer to the official date sheet for any rescheduling; the first phase ends on March 10, 2026.
There's also an optional Term-2 exam from May15 to June1 if you're interested.