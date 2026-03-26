CBSE Class 10 results 2026 likely in mid-April
CBSE is set to announce the Class 10 results for 2026 around mid-April, much earlier than last year's May release.
The board has already finished checking answer sheets, and teachers are now double-checking scores.
This faster timeline is thanks to the upcoming second board exams in May, so students won't have to wait as long for their marks.
How to check results
You can check your results on cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in once they're out.
If you prefer apps, DigiLocker and UMANG will have digital mark sheets and certificates ready for download.
Results will also be available via SMS and special phone numbers for different regions.
After the announcement, CBSE will share a press note with exam stats and information about compartment exams if you need them.