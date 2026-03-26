CBSE Class 10 results 2026 likely in mid-April

How to check results

You can check your results on cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in once they're out.

If you prefer apps, DigiLocker and UMANG will have digital mark sheets and certificates ready for download.

Results will also be available via SMS and special phone numbers for different regions.

After the announcement, CBSE will share a press note with exam stats and information about compartment exams if you need them.