CBSE confirms only best answers counted for Class 12 marks

CBSE advises checking asterisk and footnote

CBSE shared a chemistry paper example: say you answered both parts of a question and scored three in one part and two in the other.

Only the higher score (three) gets added to your total; the other is marked with an asterisk as "Over Attempt."

CBSE also suggests double-checking your asterisk mark and footnote before calculating the total marks on the answer-book calculation sheet, just to be sure everything adds up.