CBSE confirms only best answers counted for Class 12 marks
India
Worried about your Class 12 marks not adding up?
CBSE just cleared the air: if you answered more questions than needed, only your best-scoring answers are counted.
The rest get marked as "Over Attempt" and don't affect your total, which explains those mark differences some students noticed.
CBSE advises checking asterisk and footnote
CBSE shared a chemistry paper example: say you answered both parts of a question and scored three in one part and two in the other.
Only the higher score (three) gets added to your total; the other is marked with an asterisk as "Over Attempt."
CBSE also suggests double-checking your asterisk mark and footnote before calculating the total marks on the answer-book calculation sheet, just to be sure everything adds up.