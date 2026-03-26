CBSE introduces new grading system for Gulf students
India
Central Board of Secondary Education, known as CBSE, has introduced a new grading system for Class 10 and 12 students in Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), after canceling some exams due to Middle East tensions.
The updated model blends scores from finished exams with averages for canceled ones, aiming to keep things fair and reflect what students can actually do.
Fatima Martin, principal at GEMS New Millennium School
Fatima Martin, principal at GEMS New Millennium School, says this approach is more balanced than just relying on exam results.
CBSE promises results will be out on time and in sync with global schedules.
Plus, improvement exams in May and June are still happening, so plans for college admissions shouldn't be disrupted.