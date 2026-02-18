CBSE introduces real-time school inspections, new culinary championship: Details here India Feb 18, 2026

Big changes are coming to CBSE schools, with different measures to be introduced at different times.

Some schools (initially EMRS, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas) will be rated by outside experts as part of a pilot, and students caught cheating in exams will face tougher consequences.

Plus, there's a new competition on the way to boost student skills.