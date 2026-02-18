CBSE introduces real-time school inspections, new culinary championship: Details here
Big changes are coming to CBSE schools, with different measures to be introduced at different times.
Some schools (initially EMRS, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas) will be rated by outside experts as part of a pilot, and students caught cheating in exams will face tougher consequences.
Plus, there's a new competition on the way to boost student skills.
SQAA Plus system to rate schools
CBSE is moving from self-checks to real-time inspections with its upgraded SQAA Plus system.
Experts will visit schools like Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas, giving them ratings from A+ to C.
A pilot project will begin in 500 selected schools in a phased roll-out, with Ernst & Young LLP empanelled via NICSI engaged to support monitoring, field validation and impact assessment.
Cheating in exams will have tougher consequences
From 2026, if you're caught using unfair means during exams, your subject gets canceled and you'll have to reappear—no more swapping it out for an extra subject like before.
This closes a loophole many used last year.
New culinary championship for students
CBSE is also launching the annual young India culinary championship for Classes 6-12 by December 2026, giving students a fun way to build nutrition and hospitality skills beyond textbooks.