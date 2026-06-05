CBSE portal handled over 70,000 Class 12 applications amid cyberattacks India Jun 05, 2026

CBSE's new post-result portal, launched for Class 12 students to flag issues like missing pages or wrong marks, has already handled more than 70,000 applications since June 2.

Despite facing several cyberattacks right after launch, the portal stayed up and running so students could get their results checked or re-evaluated without extra stress.