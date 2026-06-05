CBSE portal handled over 70,000 Class 12 applications amid cyberattacks
India
CBSE's new post-result portal, launched for Class 12 students to flag issues like missing pages or wrong marks, has already handled more than 70,000 applications since June 2.
Despite facing several cyberattacks right after launch, the portal stayed up and running so students could get their results checked or re-evaluated without extra stress.
CBSE blocked DDoS, promises case updates
CBSE put strong cybersecurity in place before launching: think penetration tests and stress tests.
When a big denial-of-service attack hit on June 3, their systems blocked it fast using firewalls and DDoS protection.
The board says every student's concern will be reviewed carefully, with updates shared once each case is checked.