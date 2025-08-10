CBSE to introduce open-book assessments for Class 9

The pilot showed students struggled to use their books well, with scores ranging from just 12% to 47%. Still, teachers felt OBAs could boost real understanding if students get proper guidance. Now, CBSE plans to design sample papers that focus more on applying and analyzing concepts—not just memorizing facts.

Aligns with India's new education goals

This change fits with India's new education goals: less rote learning and more problem-solving.

Open-book exams are meant to test how well you understand and use what you've learned—not just how much you can cram before an exam.