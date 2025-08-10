CBSE to introduce open-book assessments for Class 9
Starting in the 2026-27 school year, CBSE will roll out open-book assessments (OBAs) for Class 9.
This means students can use their textbooks during certain exams—covering languages, math, science, and social science.
The move follows a pilot last year: teachers liked the idea, but students found it tough.
Students scored only 12%-47% in pilot test
The pilot showed students struggled to use their books well, with scores ranging from just 12% to 47%.
Still, teachers felt OBAs could boost real understanding if students get proper guidance.
Now, CBSE plans to design sample papers that focus more on applying and analyzing concepts—not just memorizing facts.
Aligns with India's new education goals
This change fits with India's new education goals: less rote learning and more problem-solving.
Open-book exams are meant to test how well you understand and use what you've learned—not just how much you can cram before an exam.