Delhi man kills friend over suspicion of illicit relationship

Tensions had been building for weeks—Kapil had earlier fought with Shivam after misbehaving with Shivam's wife while drunk.

This only deepened Shivam's suspicions about Kapil and his sister.

Fueled by anger, Shivam got a country-made pistol, followed Kapil after work, and shot him.

He later confessed to planning the murder when police caught him.

The weapon has been recovered, and investigations are ongoing to piece together the full story.