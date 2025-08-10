Next Article
Delhi-NCR's unexpected rain brings down temperature, jams roads
Delhi-NCR woke up to an unexpected downpour from late Friday night through Saturday morning, catching everyone off guard—especially since the IMD kept changing its weather alerts.
Travel for Raksha Bandhan got messy with traffic jams and crowded busses as people scrambled to adjust.
Rain brings down pollution levels
The rain wasn't just a mood-changer—it brought air quality down to a much healthier level.
Experts say a sudden shift in the monsoon trough and cyclonic circulation caused it all.
While things should calm down soon, light showers are expected till August 12, so keep those umbrellas handy!