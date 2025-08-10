Diwali-Chhath travel: Indian Railways offers 20% discount on return tickets

You can start booking this special deal from August 14, 2025. It's for trips heading out between October 13-26, with your discounted return journey falling between November 17-December 1. No need to worry about the usual "book returns at least 60 days early" rule—this offer skips that.

Things to remember

The discount only applies if you book both journeys together for the same people, class, and route—either online or at the counter.

Premium trains like Vande Bharat and Rajdhani aren't included, and the 20% rebate applies to confirmed tickets in both directions.

Heads up: no refunds or changes allowed, and you can't use concessions or vouchers with this deal.

So plan ahead to lock in those festival travel savings!