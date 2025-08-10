Next Article
Delhi shivers in August; max temperature dips to 26.4degC
Delhi shivered through an unusually chilly August Saturday, with the temperature maxing out at just 26.4°C—almost 8 degrees below normal.
Thanks to non-stop rain since Friday night, Safdarjung observatory clocked 104.8mm of rainfall in 24 hours.
Downpour brings traffic jams, waterlogging
The downpour didn't just break records—it also brought waterlogged roads and traffic jams all over the city, making commutes a headache.
With more clouds and light rain expected on Sunday, it looks like Delhi's cool streak isn't over yet.