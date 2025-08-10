Indian Railways adds 3 more Vande Bharat trains, hits 75

The Ajni-Pune train is now India's longest chair car-only service, covering almost 900km in 12 hours. The Amritsar-Katra trip clocks in at about 5 hours and 40 minutes, while Bengaluru-Belagavi takes a little over 8 hours. All three stop at key stations, making travel smoother and faster for more people.

Maharashtra has the most Vande Bharat services

Since their debut in 2019, Vande Bharat trains have grown to cover 144 services nationwide and are so popular they're running at full capacity in 2024.

Maharashtra leads with the most connections—22 services linking cities like Nagpur and Pune.

It's a sign that fast, comfy train travel is becoming the new normal across India.