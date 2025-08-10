Next Article
J&K Police raid 26 places in Kishtwar to bust terror networks
Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out major raids at 26 spots in Kishtwar on Saturday, going after homes linked to terror networks.
This move is part of a bigger push to break down terror setups reportedly backed by Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, with some properties suspected of being used for arms smuggling.
Seizure of properties belonging to terrorists in Pakistan
Police have started seizing properties belonging to 36 local terrorists who are now hiding in Pakistan or PoK—these people were declared "proclaimed offenders" back in January 2024.
The raids also included the home of Hizbul Mujahideen member Mohammad Amin Bhat, known as "Jehangir Saroori."
Just a day earlier, similar actions took place in Doda to disrupt support systems helping militants cross the border.