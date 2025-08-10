Next Article
BSF seizes heroin worth crores in Punjab's Ferozepur
The Border Security Force (BSF) just stopped a drug smuggling attempt along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district.
On Saturday, they found 655gm of heroin wrapped in yellow tape hidden in a farm field near Nihalewala village.
Thanks to the quick action of BSF personnel, another batch of illegal drugs was kept off the streets.
Similar seizure last month
This isn't an isolated incident—just last month, BSF seized 8.6kg of heroin from Bhanewala village nearby.
That haul included 15 parcels with iron hooks and lights attached, showing how creative smugglers are getting.
The BSF has praised its teams for staying alert and working hard to keep these dangerous substances from crossing over.