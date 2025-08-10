BSF seizes heroin worth crores in Punjab's Ferozepur India Aug 10, 2025

The Border Security Force (BSF) just stopped a drug smuggling attempt along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

On Saturday, they found 655gm of heroin wrapped in yellow tape hidden in a farm field near Nihalewala village.

Thanks to the quick action of BSF personnel, another batch of illegal drugs was kept off the streets.