Delhi just passed a bill to regulate private school fees

What happens if schools break the rules?

Now, schools have to actually justify any fee increase based on things like location or facilities—and parents can veto changes they don't agree with.

If a school tries to break the rules, the director of education can freeze their bank accounts or even seize property.

Fines for unauthorized hikes start at ₹1 lakh and can go up to ₹10 lakh (and double if not paid on time).

The bill was shaped with input from both parents and education experts, aiming for more transparency and fairness across Delhi's schools.