Maharashtra man kills mother over farmland dispute, dies by suicide
A tragic incident in Maharashtra's Latur district saw 45-year-old Baban Ghuge allegedly murder his 70-year-old mother, Laxmibai, after ongoing arguments about selling their farmland.
When she refused to sell, tensions escalated—Baban reportedly strangled her and buried her body in a nearby sugarcane field.
He died by suicide soon after.
Villagers noticed disturbed soil, Laxmibai's absence
Villagers discovered the grave when they noticed disturbed soil and Laxmibai's sudden absence.
The Renapur police recovered both bodies and are now looking into how the land dispute led to this murder-suicide.
Relatives and locals attended their joint cremation—a stark reminder of how family conflicts over land can spiral out of control in rural Maharashtra.