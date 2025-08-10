Next Article
UP mother, 3 kids die by suicide; husband detained
A heartbreaking incident in Banda, Uttar Pradesh: Reena, 30, and her children—Himanshu (9), Anshi (5), and Prince (3)—died by suicide on Saturday.
Police say they jumped into the Ken Canal following a family argument.
Reena's husband, Akhilesh Aarkh, has been detained for questioning.
Bodies found after search; post-mortem underway
The bodies were found Saturday evening after a search that began when the family went missing.
Personal items left near the canal raised alarms for police.
Post-mortems are underway as investigators try to understand what led to this tragedy.