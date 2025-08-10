Next Article
Sukhna Lake: Floodgate closed as water levels dip
Chandigarh officials closed the Sukhna Lake floodgate early Saturday after water levels dipped back below the danger mark.
The gate had been opened Friday night to safely release extra water as the lake neared its limit, but things were brought under control by morning.
Engineering department's round-the-clock vigil
The Engineering Department is watching the lake 24/7 with staff and CCTV cameras to keep tabs on water levels.
They've also been running trial runs and alerting nearby districts before any big moves, just to make sure everyone stays in the loop and flooding risks are managed.