MISO restaurant owner Lee reaches out to South Korean embassy
Hyang Lee, who runs the popular MISO restaurant in Gurugram's Global Foyer Mall, says the mall management has been harassing her by cutting off water and electricity—even though she's paid all her dues.
She's filed a police complaint and reached out to the South Korean Embassy for help, sharing her story in a video.
Mall management accused Lee of causing water leakage
Things got tense when the mall accused Lee of causing water leakage and demanded ₹9 lakh for alleged damages.
Lee refused to pay, saying these claims are just an excuse to push her out.
After some back-and-forth, utilities were temporarily restored, but both sides—now with their lawyers—are set to meet again on Monday to try and resolve things.