India Post merges Registered and Speed Post: What to know
Starting September 1, 2025, India Post is merging Registered Post with Speed Post to modernize the postal system while maintaining the benefits of Registered Post within Speed Post.
While this update is meant to modernize the postal system, a lot of people—especially those sending legal notices or important documents—are worried about losing the extra security Registered Post offered.
Legal documents rely on registered post's proof
Registered Post has always meant proof that your letter reached exactly the right person.
In cities like Bengaluru, thousands of legal and official documents rely on this every day.
Lawyers are especially uneasy, since Speed Post can deliver to anyone at an address—which could mess up legal proof needed in court.
Promises to keep the best features intact
India Post promises that all the important safeguards from Registered Post will be built into Speed Post—think delivery only to the addressee (with OTP), plus real-time tracking.
The goal is to keep things secure while making everything simpler and quicker for everyone.