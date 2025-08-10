Army chief compares Operation Sindoor to chess match

How the operation was planned

Planning kicked off on April 23, after all the top military leaders agreed it was time to act.

Dwivedi shared that the Defense Minister summed up everyone's mood with, "I think enough is enough."

The three service chiefs got full freedom to chart their strategy, and it was inferred that they were prepared for every possible eventuality.

In the end, their careful prep paid off—Operation Sindoor is now seen as a major win for the Indian Army, an inference based on the context.