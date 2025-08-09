Next Article
Ahead of I-Day, Delhi cops bust major illegal gun racket
With Independence Day approaching, Delhi Police's Special Task Force busted a major gun racket in Jasola.
Acting on a tip-off, they arrested Amit Kumar (29) from Uttar Pradesh and seized 10 semi-automatic pistols, 20 live cartridges, and 17 magazines—gear that was being smuggled in from Madhya Pradesh for local criminals.
Group has already supplied over 150 illegal pistols
Kumar's group had already supplied over 150 illegal pistols in the last two years, buying each for around ₹12-15k and selling them for double or more.
Police say they're now tracking down others involved to stop more illegal weapons from hitting the streets—especially with big national events coming up.