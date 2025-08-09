SC: No names will be dropped from Bihar voter list
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has told the Supreme Court that nobody's name will be dropped from Bihar's draft voter list without first giving them a heads-up and a chance to respond.
This is part of a big clean-up drive—called the Special Intensive Revision—where thousands of officers are going door-to-door to make sure the rolls are accurate.
Draft lists are open for everyone to check
This matters because about 65 lakh ineligible or duplicate entries could be removed, but the ECI promises every voter gets fair warning and an appeal option before any deletion.
Draft lists are open for everyone to check until September 1, plus there are campaigns and camps to help new voters or anyone who might have been missed.
It's all about keeping elections fair and making sure no one loses their vote by mistake, especially with assembly elections coming up.