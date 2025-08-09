SC: No names will be dropped from Bihar voter list

Draft lists are open for everyone to check

This matters because about 65 lakh ineligible or duplicate entries could be removed, but the ECI promises every voter gets fair warning and an appeal option before any deletion.

Draft lists are open for everyone to check until September 1, plus there are campaigns and camps to help new voters or anyone who might have been missed.

It's all about keeping elections fair and making sure no one loses their vote by mistake, especially with assembly elections coming up.