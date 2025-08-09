Next Article
Man caught smuggling 54 exotic animals at Mumbai airport
Customs officials at Mumbai Airport arrested a traveler from Bangkok on Friday for trying to sneak in 54 exotic animals, including Albino Red Eared Slider turtles, Marmosets, and Cuscus.
All these creatures are protected by international and Indian wildlife laws.
Wildlife authorities to send rescued animals back to Bangkok
Wildlife authorities have decided to send the rescued animals back to Bangkok, following global conservation rules.
Experts from Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAW-W) are making sure the animals get home safely.
The whole episode is a reminder of why teamwork matters in stopping illegal wildlife trade and protecting endangered species.