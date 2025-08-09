SC halts UP's Banke Bihari temple takeover, sets up committee
The Supreme Court has paused the Uttar Pradesh government's move to take over the famous Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.
This came after people challenged the ordinance in court, saying it might not be constitutional.
All related cases are now headed to the Allahabad High Court.
SC rolls back earlier order on temple funds
Instead of letting things get messy, the Supreme Court has set up a 12-member interim committee—led by a retired judge and including both government reps and temple caretakers—to handle daily affairs for now.
The court also rolled back an earlier order that allowed temple funds to be used for redevelopment without proper checks.
This whole move is about making sure there's fair oversight and better management at one of India's most visited temples, especially since there have been concerns about how donations were handled in the past.