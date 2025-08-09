SC halts UP's Banke Bihari temple takeover, sets up committee

SC rolls back earlier order on temple funds

Instead of letting things get messy, the Supreme Court has set up a 12-member interim committee—led by a retired judge and including both government reps and temple caretakers—to handle daily affairs for now.

The court also rolled back an earlier order that allowed temple funds to be used for redevelopment without proper checks.

This whole move is about making sure there's fair oversight and better management at one of India's most visited temples, especially since there have been concerns about how donations were handled in the past.