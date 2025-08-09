Next Article
Amarnath Yatra 2025 ends with Chhari Mubarak ceremony
The Amarnath Yatra 2025 officially ended on August 2, 2025, due to bad weather, marked by the traditional Chhari Mubarak ceremony—where Lord Shiva's holy mace is carried to the cave shrine.
Led by Mahant Deependra Giri, the event featured classic Vedic chants and rituals, bringing a meaningful close to this year's spiritual journey.
Over 4.14 lakh people joined the yatra this time
Over 4.14 lakh people joined the yatra this time, which is less than last year's record turnout.
The trek was cut short on August 2 because of rough weather and risky paths.
After finishing rituals at the cave, the sacred mace heads back to Panchtarani, then moves on to Pahalgam for final ceremonies along the river Lidder on August 11.