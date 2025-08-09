US deported record number of Indians in 2025
This year (2025), the US sent back 1,703 Indian nationals—most from Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat—using military and commercial flights.
The sharp rise comes after stricter rules under Trump's second term, with daily deportations jumping from three to eight compared to previous years.
Among those deported were 141 women.
India concerned about treatment of its citizens during deportations
India is worried about how its citizens are being treated during these deportations—raising issues like shackling women and kids or ignoring religious needs such as turbans and food restrictions.
These concerns come as US-India ties are already tense over trade tariffs and tougher scrutiny of Indian students.
Meanwhile, many students hoping to study in the US are facing delays in visa appointments due to tighter security checks.