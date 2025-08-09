Next Article
Indigo Airlines told to pay passenger ₹1.5 lakh for this
Indigo Airlines has been told to pay ₹1.5 lakh to a passenger named Pinki after she was given a dirty, stained seat on her Baku to Delhi flight—something that left her feeling pretty distressed.
The airline's weak defense, especially not providing key documents, didn't help their case.
Forum's take on the matter
While Indigo did move Pinki to another seat, the forum felt this wasn't handled with enough care or sensitivity.
Plus, the airline couldn't produce the required Situation Data Display (SDD) report about the incident, which really hurt their argument.
On top of compensation, Indigo also has to cover ₹25,000 in litigation costs as a reminder that service matters.