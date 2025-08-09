Delhi traffic alert: Expect diversions, road closures on Sunday morning

Heads up, Delhi! This Sunday morning (6-9am), South Delhi roads will be pretty tangled thanks to the big 'Tiranga Run' from Thyagraj Stadium to the National War Memorial. Expect closures and detours—so if you're out early, plan ahead.

Here are the key points If you usually drive from Sarojini Nagar toward Safdarjung Airport Flyover, you'll have to take Aurobindo Marg instead.

At INA Metro T-point, no entry toward Gujjar Chowk—take Ring Road via AIIMS Loop or stick with Aurobindo Marg.

Coming from Jor Bagh? You'll be diverted at the 2nd Avenue-Jor Bagh crossing.

These roads will be packed Jagannath Marg, Chandu Lal Valmiki Marg, 4th Avenue Road, and Lodhi Road are all likely to be packed between 6 and 9am.

Diversions end once the event wraps up.