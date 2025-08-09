Next Article
Viral: Brother takes boat to meet sister for rakhi tying
In Varanasi, Saurabh Gupta didn't let heavy flooding stop him from reaching his sister Manju Devi for Raksha Bandhan—he took a boat through the flooded streets so she could tie him a rakhi.
While the Ganga River has dropped a bit, much of the city is still underwater, and about 80% of local crops are damaged.
Relief camps set up as cleanup teams work
Authorities have set up 24 relief camps sheltering around 4,500 people as cleanup teams work to prevent disease in flood-hit areas.
With major crops like bitter gourd and papaya submerged, both farming and daily life are taking a hit.
The Ganga's water level remains worryingly close to the danger mark, keeping everyone on alert.