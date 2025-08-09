Viral: Brother takes boat to meet sister for rakhi tying India Aug 09, 2025

In Varanasi, Saurabh Gupta didn't let heavy flooding stop him from reaching his sister Manju Devi for Raksha Bandhan—he took a boat through the flooded streets so she could tie him a rakhi.

While the Ganga River has dropped a bit, much of the city is still underwater, and about 80% of local crops are damaged.