Kerala: Woman pushed off train, robbed near station
A 64-year-old woman was pushed off a moving train and robbed just after the Sampark Kranti Express left Kozhikode station early Friday.
She was standing by the door when a man tried to snatch her bag; after she resisted, he shoved her off the train and took her cash (over ₹8,000) and phone before escaping.
The woman suffered head injuries but is now out of the hospital.
Passengers quickly pulled the emergency chain, which likely saved her from further harm on the tracks.
Railway police have launched an investigation, formed a special team to track down the suspect—thought to be an outsider—and are reviewing eyewitness accounts.