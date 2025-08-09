Kerala: Woman pushed off train, robbed near station India Aug 09, 2025

A 64-year-old woman was pushed off a moving train and robbed just after the Sampark Kranti Express left Kozhikode station early Friday.

She was standing by the door when a man tried to snatch her bag; after she resisted, he shoved her off the train and took her cash (over ₹8,000) and phone before escaping.