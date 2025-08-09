Next Article
Chilliest August day in Delhi in 34 years
Delhi hit a rare low on Saturday, with the temperature dropping to 26.4°C—the chilliest August day in 34 years.
This cool spell came after heavy rain started Friday night during Raksha Bandhan, making it one for the weather history books.
Roads shut, traffic at standstill
The downpour flooded main roads like Ring Road and New Rohtak Road, shutting down underpasses and slowing city life to a crawl.
Traffic Police urged everyone to stick to the Metro and avoid waterlogged routes.
There were no reported major accidents despite nearly 100mm of rain in some spots.
More rain expected tomorrow
More rain and cloudy skies are on the cards for Sunday, says the IMD.
So if you're heading out, keep an eye on weather updates—urban flooding could stick around a bit longer.