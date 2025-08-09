Rajasthan SI recruitment scam: Over 120 arrests, exam may be canceled

Exam management had major lapses, leaks easier

This scandal has led to over 120 arrests so far, including officials and trainees.

Investigators found major lapses in how the exam was managed—like poor monitoring and last-minute changes—which made it easier for leaks to happen.

Now, a government panel is considering canceling the 2021 exam altogether and may offer a re-test with age relaxation for affected candidates.

Ex-CM Gehlot has called for a thorough investigation without any outside pressure.