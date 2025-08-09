Uttarakhand flash floods: 1,000 people rescued; 2 bodies found
Flash floods hit Uttarkashi's Dharali and Harsil villages after heavy rain, causing major damage.
Despite tough conditions, rescue teams have airlifted over 1,000 locals and pilgrims to safety.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the ongoing efforts.
Helicopter evacuations continue
On Saturday alone, helicopters evacuated 449 people.
Teams from NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and police are still searching for missing people using drones and high-tech gear.
Sadly, two bodies have been found so far.
Medicines and food supplies are on the way
Villages are getting medicines and food supplies. Power is slowly coming back thanks to repairs.
Roads are reopening to help move relief materials faster.
Government promises free rations for 6 months
The government is giving free rations for six months and ₹5 lakh compensation to families who lost their homes.
Damage checks—like ruined apple orchards—are underway.
PM Modi has promised full central support for rebuilding lives in the flood-hit areas.