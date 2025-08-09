Uttarakhand flash floods: 1,000 people rescued; 2 bodies found

Flash floods hit Uttarkashi's Dharali and Harsil villages after heavy rain, causing major damage. Despite tough conditions, rescue teams have airlifted over 1,000 locals and pilgrims to safety. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the ongoing efforts.

Helicopter evacuations continue On Saturday alone, helicopters evacuated 449 people.

Teams from NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and police are still searching for missing people using drones and high-tech gear.

Sadly, two bodies have been found so far.

Medicines and food supplies are on the way Villages are getting medicines and food supplies. Power is slowly coming back thanks to repairs.

Roads are reopening to help move relief materials faster.