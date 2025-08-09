Next Article
Maharashtra to verify 26L women getting ₹1,500 monthly help
Maharashtra is doing a massive check on over 26 lakh women signed up for the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, after reports that some ineligible people have been getting the money.
Teams are going door-to-door with anganwadi workers to make sure only those who truly qualify keep receiving support.
Men, government employees also received benefits
The scheme is meant for up to two women per household, aged 21-65, but officials found cases where more than two women from one family or people outside the age limit got benefits.
Surprisingly, about 14,000 men and over 2,000 government employees were also paid by mistake.
The state wants to fix these issues before elections and make sure the ₹1,500 monthly help reaches only eligible women.