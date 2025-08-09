Maharashtra to verify 26L women getting ₹1,500 monthly help

Men, government employees also received benefits

The scheme is meant for up to two women per household, aged 21-65, but officials found cases where more than two women from one family or people outside the age limit got benefits.

Surprisingly, about 14,000 men and over 2,000 government employees were also paid by mistake.

The state wants to fix these issues before elections and make sure the ₹1,500 monthly help reaches only eligible women.