Telangana to install solar panels on all government buildings
Telangana just announced a big move: every government building—from tiny village offices to the state's main headquarters—will get solar panels.
This initiative aims to make clean energy the new normal and push the state toward a greener future.
Expanding the initiative
The plan isn't stopping at offices. Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka has told officials to get ready for solar installations at collectorate complexes (including parking and canteens), plus government schools, colleges, and empty public land.
The Renewable Energy Development Corporation (REDCO) is running the show, with district plans coming in soon.
Helping tribal farmers
Here's something extra: tribal farmers working on forest rights land will get free solar-powered pumps for irrigation—covering over 6 lakh acres.
The rollout started in Achampet and will reach Adilabad later this month, helping more farmers switch to sustainable energy.