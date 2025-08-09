Next Article
Why India's backing for US-Russia summit is significant
India is on board with the big US-Russia summit set for August 15, 2025, in Alaska, where Presidents Trump and Putin will try to find a peaceful way forward on the Ukraine conflict.
PM Modi's "this is not an era of war" message sums up India's hope that this meeting could finally help end the fighting.
For India, it's not just about world peace
With global tensions running high—especially after previous failed talks—this summit could be a real turning point.
For India, it's not just about world peace: US tariffs on Russian oil have made things tricky back home too.
If Trump and Putin can break the ice (it's Putin's first US visit since 2015), there's a chance for fresh diplomacy and maybe even some relief from all the uncertainty.