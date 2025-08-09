BJP MLA Ashok Dinda booked for assaulting Kolkata cops
BJP MLA Ashok Dinda is in trouble after allegedly threatening and assaulting Kolkata Police officers during a protest on August 9, 2025, held for the first anniversary of a doctor's rape-murder at RG Kar hospital.
According to reports, Dinda verbally abused police and hit an IAS officer's guard—who was luckily protected by his helmet.
Police have video evidence of Dinda's actions and plan to use it in court.
The protest got out of hand near Park Street when marchers, including the victim's parents, tried to break through barricades toward the state secretariat.
Police responded with a baton charge; several people were hurt, including the victim's mother who said she was pinned down by officers.
BJP leaders slammed the police response, but officials denied using force on the victim's family.