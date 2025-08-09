BJP MLA Ashok Dinda booked for assaulting Kolkata cops

Police have video evidence of Dinda's actions

Police have video evidence of Dinda's actions and plan to use it in court.

The protest got out of hand near Park Street when marchers, including the victim's parents, tried to break through barricades toward the state secretariat.

Police responded with a baton charge; several people were hurt, including the victim's mother who said she was pinned down by officers.

BJP leaders slammed the police response, but officials denied using force on the victim's family.