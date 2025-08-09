Women from 5 states tie rakhis to soldiers at Sikkim
For Raksha Bandhan, 18 women from five states traveled to the India-China border in Sikkim to tie rakhis on soldiers, showing gratitude and celebrating unity.
The group included women from various religious and ethnic backgrounds, coming together for this heartfelt gesture.
Event started in Gangtok and continued at remote army posts
The event started in Gangtok with Sikkim's Chief Secretary and continued at remote army posts like Nathu La and Lungthung Camp.
Social worker Hemant Yadav, who organized it, said it was all about building emotional bonds and national integration.
Celebrations spread across Sikkim, reaching schools and the SSB headquarters
Celebrations also reached the SSB Headquarters in Gangtok and even schools in Yuksam, where kids tied rakhis on officers.
Governor Om Prakash Mathur called the festival a symbol of trust and protection.
Across Sikkim, the festival became a reminder of civilian-soldier connection and shared respect.